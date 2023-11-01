Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Training May Last Five To Nine Months - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The period of Ukrainian F-16 pilot training in the United States will depend on the individual proficiency of the pilots themselves and may last more than five months.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said this at a briefing on Tuesday, October 31, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"So right now, what we expect, graduation completion will be dependent on the individual proficiency of pilots themselves, but we can estimate about five to nine months for them to complete that training," Ryder said.

Earlier reports said that practical training of Ukrainian pilots began a few weeks ago at the 162nd Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard, which is located at Morris Air National Guard Base near Tucson International Airport. It is the only unit in the U.S. Air Force tasked with training foreign pilots on F-16s as part of its day-to-day mission. The wing has trained over two dozen countries in how to operate the F-16.

