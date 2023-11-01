               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Blinken Holds Phone Call With Kuleba


11/1/2023 1:07:08 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday evening.

That's according to the press service of the State Department, Ukrinform reports.

"They discussed the latest battlefield developments and the third meeting of nations in Valletta, Malta, to build global consensus on a principled and durable peace in Ukraine," the State Department said.

Blinken reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to continuing to provide Ukraine the support it needs to defend its independence and protect its people.

Read also: Conflicts in Ukraine and Middle East have clear links - Blinken

Blinken earlier held his first in-person meeting with the new Republican House Speaker, Mike Johnson, during which they discussed the need to continue supporting Ukraine and Israel and other important issues.

Photo: Getty Images

