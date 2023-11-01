Russia Claims It Intercepted Ukrainian Drones Over Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia claims it has intercepted allegedly Ukrainian drones over the Kursk region.
Russia's Defense Ministry said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Two Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicles were intercepted by air defense systems over the territory of the Kursk region," the post said.
On October 31, a powerful explosion rang out in the Russian city of Yeisk, Krasnodar Krai, and air defenses were activated.
