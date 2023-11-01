Chronicles Of Victory: November 1, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation
of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 36th day of the Second Karabakh
War :
- President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Turkish
Foreign Minister.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information on the latest situation in the
frontline as of November 1.
- A list of destroyed military equipment of the
Armenian Armed Forces was announced.
- Armenia violated a ceasefire on the state border.
- The Armenian Armed Forces shelled the territory of Tartar and Aghjabadi
districts.
- A video of the destruction of Armenian military trucks loaded
with ammunition was released.
- Two 'Grad' missile systems of the Armenian Armed Forces were
destroyed .
