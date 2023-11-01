Air Premia Operating Schedule Flights On Dhaka-Incheon Route

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : South Korea's Air Premia is operating schedule flights on Incheon-Dhaka-Incheon route from October 24, 2023.

The airline is operating a Boeing 787-900 on the route with 56 seats in Premium and 282 seats in Economy Class.

The airline operates one weekly flight on every Tuesday between Seoul and Dhaka.

Air Premia's new route appears to be driven by Bangladeshi workers in South Korea, the wider diaspora and big freight demand. According to reports, the Seoul-Dhaka point-to-point market had approximately 43,000 roundtrip passengers in 2019, more or less the same size as Shanghai (Pudong and Hongqiao combined).

Besides Dhaka, Air Premia also flies to Los Angeles, Bangkok, Tokyo Narita, Frankfurt, Newark, Ho Chi Minh City, Barcelona, Oslo and others.