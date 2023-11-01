Saudia Offers Bangladeshi Families, Children Special In-Flight Experience

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Jeddah : Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, believes in keeping Bangladeshi families happy onboard with a special in-flight experience for children. If the children are happy and satisfied, parents can also enjoy a relaxed time on flight, said the airline in a release on October 19.

In 2022, Saudia revealed its brand-new in-flight entertainment system "Beyond" that is meant to transform the airline's onboard experience with over 5000 hours of HD content, including, but not limited to, Western/Eastern films and tv shows as well as a library of e-books, weather reports, shopping, meal ordering, flight information and agenda timeline.

Beyond also features the largest Islamic content in the skies. Bangladeshi passengers can be notified to the prayer times throughout the journey. A distinct Kid Mode allows younger passengers to enjoy a selection of their favourite cartoons, movies and games.

In addition to entertainment, Beyond offers a range of other practical features, such as the ability to check the status of the flight enroute and a real-time view of the sky during take-off and landing from cameras.

Bangladeshi passengers onboard can also enjoy shopping and browsing the latest products from the comfort of their seat, added the release.

Saudia was also granted Canadian publication Pax Magazine's award for The Best Children Amenities, underlining its objective to provide the best flight experience to all passengers, regardless of age.

Saudia won the accolade for the bag, full of children's entertainment items, that the airline offers on all its international flights.

Lightweight, thoughtfully designed to be child-friendly and made of safe, eco-friendly materials, the kit contains various items that children love such as a colourful cast of Saudia-themed cartoon characters. The in-flight goody bag is designed to entertain children during long flights and includes colouring books, crayons, sleeping masks and volume-controlled earbuds.

The children's amenity kit is one of the many products that Saudia offers to kids.