Shamim Ul Islam, New Commercial Manager Of Jazeera Airways In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Shamim Ul Islam (Joy) is the new Commercial Manager of Jazeera Airways in Bangladesh.

As per a release, Joy will be responsible for overseeing all commercial activities of the airline including sales, marketing, revenue management and customer service.

He will work closely with the dedicated GSA team in Bangladesh to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction and to strengthen Jazeera's brand presence in the local market.

Under his leadership, he aims to further enhance the existing partnerships and establish new collaborations with travel agencies, corporate clients and other key stakeholders in an effort to ensure the best travel experience for passengers with Jazeera Airways.



Before the latest promotion, Joy was the Senior Manager Sales for Jazeera Airways (GSA), Bangladesh.

With over decades of experience in the aviation industry, Shamim Ul Islam brings expertise and insight to the Jazeera team, added the release.

Having previously worked with airlines like Air Canada, Malaysia Airlines, Etihad Airways, and Singapore Airlines, Joy has a successful track record.

Jazeera Airways is a Kuwaiti low-cost airline with its head office at Kuwait International Airport.

Besides Bangladesh, it operates scheduled services in the Middle East, Nepal, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Europe.

Jazeera Airways is one of the largest operators at Kuwait airport, having handled a quarter of all aircraft movements and passengers at the airport during July 2009, concluded the release.