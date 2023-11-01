Hepsor AS Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report For Q3 2023 And 9 Months

The group's management has updated the financial forecasts presented in 2022 for the fiscal years 2023–2024. We project a consolidated revenue of 40.8 million euros for 2023 (previously 41.1 million euros) and a profit of 4.3 million euros (previously 3.3 million euros), including a net profit of 1.5 million euros for the group's shareholders (previously 1.1 million euros). Given the challenging circumstances in the real estate sector and the broader economic environment, this is a positive outcome.

The Group's revenues and profitability are directly dependent on the development cycle of projects, which is approximately 24 to 36 months. Sales revenue is generated only at the end of the cycle. Calendar quarters vary in terms of the number of projects ending during the quarter, which is why both profits and sales revenue can differ significantly across quarters. Therefore, performance can be considerably weaker or stronger in some years and quarters than in others. The portfolio of the company's development projects and three-year average financial results are a better criteria for assessing the group's performance in order to assess the overall sustainability and economic results of a real estate development company.

In the first nine months of 2023, a total of 240 new homes (based on real rights contracts) were handed over to customers in the Paevälja courtyard house project and in the Riga Kuldigas Parks, Mārupes Dārzs, and Strēlnieku 4b projects. This includes the handover of 116 homes in the third quarter – 1 in the Paevälja project, 3 in the Strēlnieku 4b project, 51 in the Mārupes Dārzs project, and 61 in the Kuldigas Parks project. The signing of real rights contracts and the handover of homes in the Kuldigas Parks and Mārupes Dārzs projects will continue in the fourth quarter of 2023, and we anticipate that all apartments in these two projects will be sold by the end of the year.

In the commercial real estate segment, the environmentally friendly Grüne Maja in Tallinn was completed by the end of the second quarter and, as of the end of the third quarter, was fully leased. In the case of the associated company Büroo 113, Hepsor had to unilaterally terminate the lease agreement in early September due to a breach of the lease agreement by tenants, resulting in the release of approximately 3,500 square meters of commercial space. Hepsor is already in negotiations with new tenants for these vacant spaces, and there is a higher level of interest in the vacant spaces than expected.

In 2023, Hepsor has four residential development projects under construction, comprising a total of 315 apartments – Ojakalda Kodud (101 apartments), Manufaktuuri 7 (150 apartments and 453 m2 of commercial space), Lilleküla Kodud (26 apartments), and Nameja Rezidence (38 apartments). These projects are scheduled for completion in 2024, with most of the revenue also expected in 2024. However, as of September 30, 2023, we have signed contracts under law of obligations and written reservations for 106 apartments (34%) across these four projects. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the Annenhof development project commenced in Latvia, which is planned to have 40 apartments. Pre-sales for the apartments began in the third quarter of 2023, with construction expected to start in the fourth quarter.

Regarding new projects, in August 2023, Hepsor acquired new properties in Latvia, purchasing a 50% stake in the shares of SIA 'Riga Properties 4.' SIA 'Riga Properties 4' has entered into purchase agreements for two properties near Riga, Latvia, with a total area of 74,314 square meters. Hepsor's partners in the development of these properties are Rīgas Īpašumu Fonds SIA and Venturecorp Property Holdings UAB.

Hepsor in Canada – Hepsor initiated the development of its Canadian business line in the spring of 2022, following the start of Russia's military incursion into Ukraine, with the aim of finding new growth opportunities and mitigating geopolitical risks associated with current home markets. In a year, a collaboration network necessary to start the business has been established in Canada, ranging from legal and financial advisors to banks, market analysis firms, and brokerage companies.

By the end of the third quarter of 2023, together with Canadian partners, two investments have been made. In June 2023, a property was acquired at the address 3406-3434 Weston Road, and in September 2023, three adjacent properties suitable for residential development were purchased in downtown Toronto at the address 164 – 168 Isabella Street. The objective of the purchased properties is to enhance their value. Weston Limited Partnership and Elysium Isabella Limited Partnership have been founded to develop these properties. In both projects, the land appraisal phase is expected to take 2-2.5 years, after which Weston Limited Partnership and Elysium Isabella Limited Partnership will decide whether to realize the obtained building rights through the sale of the properties or proceed with the construction phase.

Despite the continued challenging economic environment, the security crisis, and rising interest rates, the Hepsor group remains profitable. We have increased the net profit for the 2023 fiscal year based on the adjusted financial forecast compared to the previous projection.





Please see Hepsor AS consolidated unaudited interim report for Q3 2023:

Consolidated statement of financial position