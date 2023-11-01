US State Secretary Plans To Visit Israel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. US Secretary of
State Antony Blinken plans to visit Israel on November 3, a US
State Department spokesman said, Trend reports.
According to information, during the visit Blinken intends to
meet with members of the Israeli government.
It is noted that after his visit to Israel, the US Secretary of
State is also going to visit several other countries in the
region.
Amid the worsening situation in the Middle East, Antony Blinken
has previously visited Israel, as well as Saudi Arabia, Jordan,
Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. Additionally,
US President Joe Biden also made an emergency one-day visit to
Israel on October 18.
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107349343
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.