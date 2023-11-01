               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US State Secretary Plans To Visit Israel


11/1/2023 12:10:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Israel on November 3, a US State Department spokesman said, Trend reports.

According to information, during the visit Blinken intends to meet with members of the Israeli government.

It is noted that after his visit to Israel, the US Secretary of State is also going to visit several other countries in the region.

Amid the worsening situation in the Middle East, Antony Blinken has previously visited Israel, as well as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. Additionally, US President Joe Biden also made an emergency one-day visit to Israel on October 18.

