Natural Gas Production In Kyrgyzstan Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 1. A total of
20.7 million cubic meters of natural gas in both liquid and gaseous
forms were produced in Kyrgyzstan from January through September
2023, Trend reports.
Data from the National Statistical Committee of the country
indicates that this figure is 2 percent higher than the volume
recorded during the same period in 2022, which was 20.3 million
cubic meters.
In September 2023, the country's natural gas production
decreased by 33 percent year-on-year, amounting to 1.4 million
cubic meters compared to 2.1 million cubic meters produced in
September 2022.
At the same time, Kyrgyzstan imported 260.673 million cubic
meters of natural gas from January through August 2023, which is
11.3 percent higher than in the same period of 2022. During this
reporting period, natural gas supplies came from Russia and
Uzbekistan. Of them, 233.663 million cubic meters of natural gas
were exported from Russia and 27.009 million cubic meters from
Uzbekistan.
In October 2023, Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's
Cabinet of Ministers, mentioned that Kyrgyzstan couldn't fully
transition to gas heating this year. This was because Kazakhstan
couldn't transit gas from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, attributed to their
aging pipelines.
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107349342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.