Turkmenistan Signs Contract With Turkish Çalik Enerji For Construction Of Power Plant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 1. Turkmenistan's Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation has
concluded a deal with the Turkish 'Çalik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret
A.Ş.' company for the construction of a new power plant, Trend reports.
This power plant with a capacity of 1,574 MW will be built near
the Turkmenbashi city in the Balkan region, located in the west of
Turkmenistan.
The decision on construction was made in order to ensure
reliable and uninterrupted supply of domestic consumers with
electric energy, as well as to increase the volume of their own
exports.
According to the document, the condition of the contract also
provides for the reconstruction or construction of new external
supply engineering systems and structures for electric, gas, water
supply, communications and sewerage with connection to the citywide
network.
The document prescribes to begin construction work in November
2023 and to hand over the facility with full readiness for
operation in May 2027.
Meanwhile, the development of the electric field in Turkmenistan
is a strategic priority for the country, gaining special importance
in the context of its desire for modernization and sustainable
economic growth.
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107349340
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.