National Council Registers Two Foreign Media Outlets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting has registered two TV channels from the United Kingdom.

This decision was made by members of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting during a meeting, Ukrinform reported citing the press service of the agency's Facebook page.

"The National Council has registered two more foreign linear media. Both TV channels originate from the UK," the statement said.

It is noted that the owner of the first TV channel - DTX - is Discovery Corporate Services Limited. The channel specializes in entertainment programs, has received the right to retransmit in Ukraine and offers viewers a variety of entertainment content.

The second TV channel, English Club TV, will also be available on Ukrainian providers' networks. English Club TV offers content for learning English. Its programs include documentaries, feature films, cartoons and music videos.

As reported, as of January 2023, the National Council registered 111 programs of foreign broadcasting organizations that are retransmitted.