CMU Approves Candidates For GTSOU's Supervisory Board

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU) has approved three independent members of the supervisory board of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) LLC and one representative of the state.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Economy reported this.

"The independent members are David Charles Davies (UK, non-executive director, chair of audit committee at Petrofac, member of supervisory board and chair of audit committee at Wienerberger AG, Austria), Jan Chadam (Poland, associate professor at Maria Curie-Skłodowska University, member of the supervisory board at Lublin Airport, and formerly a member of the supervisory board of Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine), and Sergiy Konovets (Ukraine, CFO of Torwell Group and formerly a head of the audit committee of the board at JSC Ukreximbank)," the statement said.

Deputy minister of energy Svitlana Hrynchuk was appointed as the state representative in the supervisory board of GTSOU.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law on optimizing the structure of GTSOU, which provides for the transfer of corporate rights of the company from JSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the appointment of members of the supervisory board, and the adoption of a new charter of the company. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on August 30, 2023.

On September 22, the CMU transferred the corporate rights of GTSOU to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.