Japanese Yen Hits Lowest Level Against Euro Since 2008

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Japanese yen on Tuesday weakened beyond the 160 level to the
euro, the lowest since August 2008, after the Bank of Japan
announced further adjustments to its yield curve control policy, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The bank decided to set 1% as a new reference point for 10-year
Japanese government bond yields.
After the decision, the USD/JPY parity also exceeded the 150
level on Tuesday.
