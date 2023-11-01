Arab League, Egypt, Jordan Slam Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 1 (NNN-MENA) – Arab League (AL) Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, yesterday strongly condemned the deadly Israeli airstrike, on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the AL chief said that, it was“a new crime” in Gaza and that the international community should no longer remain silent.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, the attack was a“flagrant violation of international laws.”

Jordan's Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack and said, Jordan held Israel responsible for the dangerous development.

It also denounced Israel's ongoing escalation of tension in the West Bank and Israeli settlers' increasing attacks on Palestinian civilians.

It also called on the international community to assume its responsibility, stop the ongoing conflict, and provide international protection for Palestinians.

Israeli warplanes hit the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp yesterday. After the attack, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said in a statement that, more than 50 people were killed, approximately 150 others injured, and“dozens” of others buried under the rubble.– NNN-MENA

