Zionist Regime Sends More Troops“Deep Into Gaza,” Conducts Deadly Airstrikes On Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM/GAZA, Nov 1 (NNN-MA'AN/WAFA) – The Zionist regime intensified its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip yesterday, sending troops deep into the Palestinian territory and clashing with Hamas in fierce battles.

The regime's Defense Forces (IDF) said, its soldiers had“fierce battles” with Hamas,“deep in the Gaza Strip,” adding that, the regime's troops attacked hundreds of Hamas targets and killed“numerous” Hamas.

Two Israeli soldiers were killed during a firefight in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said.

Hamas said, its fighters confronted the Israeli troops in several locations, including the Al-Tawam area and Al-Karama neighbourhood in northern Gaza.

The Hamas Interior Ministry said, some Israeli army vehicles advanced towards al-Rasheed Street, apparently trying to cut off Gaza City and the north from the south.

Heavy Israeli bombardment continued in Gaza yesterday, hitting Jabalia, a densely populated refugee camp in northern Gaza. The Gaza-based Health Ministry said in a statement that, more than 50 people were killed, approximately 150 others injured, and“dozens” of others under the rubble.

The Arab League, Egypt, and Jordan condemned the attacks on the refugee camp, in separate statements.

IDF spokesman, Richard Hecht, confirmed the attack on Jabalia, adding that, the death of civilians was a consequence of a“tragedy of war.”

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,525, the Health Ministry said yesterday. Among the victims, 3,542 were children and 2,187 were women, ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qedra, said in a press statement.– NNN-MA'AN/WAFA