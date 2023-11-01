POPP3R Cybersecurity Surprises With Guerrilla Marketing Cybersecurity Gaming Event

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Winnipeg, Manitoba Oct 31, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

While most businesses handed out candy this Halloween, Winnipeg-based cybersecurity startup POPP3R Cybersecurity took a creative approach to grab attention and spread awareness about their gamified security awareness training approach.

Instead of going door-to-door, POPP3R set up arcade-style gaming stations at SmartPark's Innovation Hub. Attendees were invited to try POPP3R's cybersecurity video game Cyber-Ninja and play CyberWarGame , an innovative, serious game about Human Risk Management, recently launched at Montreal's InCyber Forum for the North American market.

Gamers who scored high received POPP3R swag bags and info about their cyber training services.

"We wanted an interactive way to showcase our games and surprise the target audience we're trying to reach," said POPP3R's founder, Hernan Popper.

The buzzy gaming activation aimed to resonate with tech-savvy professionals and organizations needing upskilled security. "Experiencing it firsthand opens people to learning more," Popper added.

Photos of attendees battling virtual threats went online, generating curiosity about POPP3R's mission. The element of surprise and shareable social content created a memorable brand experience.

"The games align with our goal of making cybersecurity training feel less like homework and more like play," Popper explained.

As cyber risks multiply, the company hopes making training fun rather than frightening will equip today's workforce.

So while most leveraged Halloween for candy, POPP3R used it to treat fans to an experience that mixed fun and an important mission. Their gamified guerrilla marketing strategy made an impact and spread their message.