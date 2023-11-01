Why Xi's Not Likely Itching For A Taiwan War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's military maneuvers near Taiwan are becoming bigger and bolder.

In a single day in September, the Chinese air force sent more than 100 warplanes into the island's southwestern“air defense identification zone” and across the midline of the Taiwan Strait – the largest incursion in history. This followed large-scale naval drills involving an aircraft carrier sailing to the east of Taiwan.

As tensions mount ahead of Taiwan's January presidential election, analysts are asking whether recent Chinese activities are just shows of force, or whether Xi Jinping could be

readying his forces

for war. Some senior US officials have already suggested a war could come sooner than later.

Last year,

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware said that China could opt for a strategy of“go early and go strong.” In January, Air Force General

Mike Minihan

said,“My gut tells me” there will be a fight in 2025.

Any war of choice for China would involve a consideration of the risks and rewards. For now, the risks for Xi far exceed the potential benefits.

Economically, a war would expose China to massive sanctions, which New York-based consultancy Rhodium Group estimated could impact more than US$3 trillion in Chinese assets abroad and trillions more in trade flows.

One lesson for Beijing from Russia's misadventure in Ukraine was the surprisingly high degree of coordination between Washington and its allies in punishing aggression. Similar G7 coordination would compound an already bleak economic picture for China, marked by falling exports and a real estate crisis.

Accepting the added risk of war would be out of step with Beijing's modus operandi, which is to focus inward when things are going poorly at home.

Militarily, there would be no guarantee of success. China's armed forces have trained hard for a cross-Strait scenario but continue to face

numerous problems . These include forces that have not gone to war since 1979 and the logistical nightmare involved in crossing a hundred-nautical-mile-wide strait under fire.