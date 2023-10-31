UAE Weather: Cloudy Skies, Chance Of Rain Over Some Areas

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 7:24 AM
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There is a chance of some convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, forming over eastern and western areas.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust.
Temperatures are set to reach 37°C in Abu Dhabi and 36°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 24°C and 26°C respectively.
ALSO READ:
UAE weather: Chance of rain, temperatures to dip to 14oC
UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; humid night ahead
UAE weather: Partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to drop to 15oC in mountains
MENAFN31102023000049011007ID1107349270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.