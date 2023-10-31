Global Payments Enables Tap To Pay On Iphone For Merchants In Taiwan

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 1 November 2023 - Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today enables Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone contactless payment acceptance technology for merchants in Taiwan, empowering merchants of all sizes to accept contactless payments securely and seamlessly using only an iPhone and the TapPay iOS app, no additional hardware needed.





Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the TapPay iOS app.



Using Tap to Pay on iPhone is easy, secure and private. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep business and customer data private and secure.



"Using Tap to Pay on iPhone enables a fast, easy and secure payment experience for merchants and their customers," said Sean Fu, senior vice president, Greater China at Global Payments. "This contactless payment acceptance solution empowers businesses to seamlessly and securely serve more customers across a range of transactions, from pay on delivery and checkout anywhere in-store, to payment acceptance at exhibitions. Through an SDK integration, merchants can maintain high efficiency between payment acceptance and retail operation by integrating the TapPay app with point-of-sale (POS) retail management software, automating the transaction acceptance process."



Fu added, "We are thrilled to have Metro Taxi and soon-to-launch brands like Eats365 and ACCUPASS as our first group of partners in Taiwan to support Tap to Pay on iPhone, and we look forward to supporting businesses of all sizes to unlock more flexible checkout experiences."



Merchants in Taiwan can now begin using Tap to Pay on iPhone within minutes by downloading the TapPay app from the Apple App Store on an iPhone XS or later, running iOS 16.4 or later.



