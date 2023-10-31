(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) BioMed X and AbbVie Start New Research Project in the USA BioMed X inaugurates its new institute in the USA with a research project on complex ex vivo models of tissue inflammation in collaboration with AbbVie.



NEW HAVEN, CT, Nov 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BioMed X , an independent biomedical research institute, announces the start of a research project in collaboration with

AbbVie

to be hosted by the new BioMed X Institute in New Haven, CT, USA. The project aims to generate an organotypic human arterial model with sufficient complexity to recapitulate key characteristics of chronic autoimmune disease onset, progression, and resolution, with the long-term goal of advancing patient treatment.

Dr. Alicia Cutler is the Group Leader of the "Complex Human Ex Vivo Models of Tissue Inflammation" project. Before accepting this position at BioMed X, Alicia was a Research Associate in the Department of Molecular, Cell, and Developmental Biology at the University of Colorado Boulder, USA. "My initial training in biochemistry and stem cell biology positioned me to expand my research interests towards tissue engineering and bioprinting. I am very excited about this opportunity to start a new research group on this topic with the support of BioMed X and AbbVie," explains Alicia.

The new BioMed X Institute is located in New Haven, CT, in the Elm City Bioscience Center, neighboring Yale University, and will be managed by

Mark Johnston, an experienced biotech CEO and entrepreneur. "Alicia was the winner of a competitive boot camp we conducted with our partners at AbbVie, following BioMed X's unique crowdsourcing model. I am thrilled she accepted to be our first BioMed X US Group Leader," says

Mark Johnston,

Chief Executive Officer of BioMed X USA.

This is already the second research collaboration between BioMed X and AbbVie.

Dr. Christian Tidona,

Founder and Managing Director of the BioMed X Institute, explains: "After 10 years of success stories at our institute in Heidelberg, Germany, we have decided to extend our operations overseas. Our first project with AbbVie in Heidelberg was successfully completed in 2019, focusing on Tau-mediated neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's disease. We are grateful that AbbVie has agreed to partner with us again for our first project on US territory," adds Tidona.

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with BioMed X to the US and continue the work to enhance our understanding of human disease biology. This is a unique opportunity to create the complex

in vitro

model systems needed to advance the field of immunology research and beyond," said

Dr. Timothy Radstake,

Vice President & Global Head,

Immunology Discovery Research at AbbVie.

About BioMed X

BioMed X is an independent research institute with sites in Heidelberg, Germany, New Haven, Connecticut, XSeed Labs in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and a worldwide network of partner locations. Together with our partners, we identify big biomedical research challenges and provide creative solutions by combining global crowdsourcing with local incubation of the world's brightest early-career research talents. Each of the highly diverse research teams at BioMed X has access to state-of-the-art research infrastructure and is continuously guided by experienced mentors from academia and industry. At BioMed X, we combine the best of two worlds - academia and industry - and enable breakthrough innovation by making biomedical research more efficient, more agile, and more fun.

