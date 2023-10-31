King Discusses Dangerous Situation In Gaza With Biden, Urges Immediate Humanitarian Truce

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday received a phone call from United States President Joe Biden and discussed the dangerous deterioration of the situation in Gaza.
King Abdullah stressed the importance of a ceasefire and an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza, to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, while stepping up efforts to stop the war and work towards a political horizon.
His Majesty reiterated that the only solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the two-state solution that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.
