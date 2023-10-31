FM Lashes Out At Security Council Failure To Adopt Resolution To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, berated the UN Security Council for failing to adopt a resolution calling for an end to the war (on Gaza) in accordance with its mandate.
During a phone call with the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Jabalia camp, Safadi emphasized the importance of taking a firm stance against this aggression, which constitutes a new Israeli war crime.
