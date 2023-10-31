King Urges Int'l Community To Support UNRWA In Maintaining Services In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

At the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in providing support for UNRWA, in light of the challenges it faces in providing its services, especially in the Gaza Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King reaffirmed the importance of an immediate stop to the war on Gaza, protecting civilians, and guaranteeing the uninterrupted delivery of relief aid into the strip.

In addition, the King called for enabling the work of international humanitarian organisations to proceed without impediments, warning of the continued deterioration of the situation in Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.



