APC's Net Post-Tax Profit Reaches JD239 Million During First 9 Months Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab Potash Company (APC) announced on Tuesday that its net profit after taxes, provisions and royalties amounted to JD239 million during the first nine months of 2023.

An APC statement revealed that potash production and sales operating profits reached JD236 million by the end of the third quarter, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

APC's share of the profits of its associated and affiliated companies, mainly Jordan Bromine Company, and Arab Fertilisers and Chemicals Industries (KEMAPCO), was approximately JD64 million. The company's net consolidated revenue at the end of the third quarter reached JD600 million.



