Diesel, Unleaded 90-, 95-Octane Gas To See Price Drop In November

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The government's fuel pricing committee on Tuesday lowered the prices of diesel, unleaded 90- and 95-octane gasoline and kept prices of kerosene unchanged for November.

Using the formula for pricing fuel derivatives, the committee decided that the price of unleaded 90-octane gasoline will see a decrease of JD 0.050, and will be sold at JD0. 925 in November. The price of unleaded 95-octane gasoline will also decrease in November to JD1.165 per litre, down from JD1. 220 per litre in October, marking a drop of JD 0.055.

The committee said that diesel will see a decrease of JD0.030, and it will be sold at JD0.795 in November, down from October 's JD0. 825.

The committee also decided that the price of kerosene will remain unchanged in November, and will continue to be sold at JD0.620 per litre. The price of gas cylinders, used for cooking and heating purposes, will remain at JD7 as usual, according to the committee's decision, made in line with the Royal directives.

The committee, which meets monthly to adjust domestic prices consistent with oil price changes in the international market, said that it referred to international oil prices to set the prices for November.

Also on Tuesday, the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission decided to maintain the“differences in fuel prices” category on monthly electricity bills for February at zero fils per kilowatt-hour (kWh).



