Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Japan's Ministry of Finance "stands ready" to intervene after disappointment with yesterday's yield curve control tweak roils the JPY

Global Markets: US stocks again made small gains on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.65% while the NASDAQ rose 0.48%. Equity futures are looking quite negative, so we may see a little profit-taking ahead of the FOMC meeting on 2 November . Chinese stocks were down. The Hang Seng fell 1.69% and the CSI 300 fell 0.31%. Bond yields pushed higher too. Both 2 and 10Y US Treasury yields rose by more than 3bp. The 10Y yield is now 4.931%. Rising yields didn't do too much to lift the USD, and the main reason for the EURUSD dropping to 1.0579 was weaker-than-expected Eurozone inflation . Other G-10 currencies were mixed. The AUD has lost a little ground moving down to 0.6340. Cable is a little steadier at 1.2150, but the JPY took no comfort from the BoJ meeting's yield curve control tweak yesterday and has risen to 151.33 (see also below). Japan's Ministry of Finance officials have said that they“are on standby” to enter the market. The rest of the Asia FX pack was fairly subdued. USDCNY is now 7.3164, and still in a tightly controlled range.

G-7 Macro : The main headline yesterday came from the weaker Eurozone inflation numbers, which now have headline inflation running at only 2.9% YoY, lower than forecast though flagged by the previous day's German numbers. Much of the decline came from food and energy price comparisons with a year ago, and core inflation was higher, at 4.2%, though was also down from the 4.5% September figure. Like the German numbers that preceded them, the Eurozone recorded a small contraction (-0.1% QoQ) of GDP in 3Q23, raising the prospect of a slight technical recession in the second half of this year. In the US, the Conference Board's consumer confidence survey fell to 102.6 from 104.3, but it was a smaller decline than had been expected, and there were also further positive house price numbers that will continue to buoy US households. Today, we get the ADP survey, which has been a contrarian indicator for non-farm payrolls for a while now and will likely be ignored unless we see a particularly large (or small) figure. The manufacturing ISM may have more of a market impact.