Postponement of publication of the 2022 annual report

Huenenberg, 31.10.2023 - ESGTI Ltd. (Ticker: ESGTI) will publish the audited annual report 2022 circa. 30th November 2023, a few weeks after the usual time frame of six months from the end of the financial year on 30th April 2023 (clause 4.5 Directive on Ad Hoc Publicity BX Swiss and Nr 5.1 Annex 1 Directive on the Regular Reporting Obligations BX Swiss).



In concordance the Admission Board of BX Swiss Ltd, ESGTI has submitted an exemption request for this postponement - the decision of which is still pending.



Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman of the Board



Tel.: +41 41 500 19 60



ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Technology & Energy.

