An Evening To Enjoy Fine Art & Jewelry

New England-based artist
Megan Carty
is known for infusing her paintings with a vibrant sense of positivity and a spirited palette of bold, energetic colors. Her newest collection of artwork, featuring
sculptural paintings , celebrates the majesty of Mother Nature with vivid colors and marks inspired by the great outdoors.
Inspired by topographic maps, in each piece, Carty folds and manipulates raw canvas into mountains, valleys, lakes, and rivers as if seen from a passing plane. The canvas is dyed using acrylic inks, acrylic paint, and pencil. As visual inspiration, Carty refers to her numerous travels to Acadia National Park, Maine and Portland, Maine where she grew up. She is moved by the numerous colorful eco-systems on display, from the tide pools to the freshwater springs and lush forests.
Taking place this
Friday, October 20, 2023
from
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. , readers can view
Yaaas, Queen! Celebrating the Majesty of Mother Nature
in person at
Day's Jewelers
(567 Amherst Street, Nashua, NH, 03063) or online
here .
The evening of fine art and jewelry will also feature an exclusive artist talk from Megan at 6:30 p.m. The show will be on view through January 3, 2024.
All are welcome, artwork will be available for sale in person or directly from
Megan's website
and jewelry will be available for sale onsite.
