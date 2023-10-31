Famed Architect Morris Lapidus' Personal Collection Will Be Featured At Miami Art Week

Considered a masterpiece of his signature MiMo style, the historic property was designed by Lapidus and originally opened 70 years ago as the DiLido Hotel in 1953. The hotel is celebrating the two anniversaries by honoring and exploring the creative genius who transformed the cityscape of Miami Beach.

For the first time, The Bass will lend art objects and furniture pieces from Lapidus' home to the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, revealing his personal expressions through paintings, repurposed objects, and never-before-seen designs. It is a rare opportunity for the public to experience how Lapidus designed his living space in a display that captures the intimacy of his home within the grand setting of one of his celebrated architectural landmarks. Some of the objets d'art included in the exhibit at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach are:

·



Lapidus' glass dining room table

·



A coffee table he carved in the form of a Roman sculpture he discovered during his school days in front of the Plaza Hotel in New York City

·



Six porcelain masks he modeled from clay in 1929, mounted on gold frames

·



Light fixtures including a 20th-century chandelier he crafted to create the illusion of height in his dining room as well as a sparkling effect with cascading crystals and palm leaves that allow light to create designs on the ceiling

·



Personal paintings

Curated by Desilets and directed by Neuman, this exclusive collection of his work will be open to the public as of Tuesday, December 5th, to kick off Miami Art Week. For the exhibition design, Desilets collaborated with Frederick“Ted” Givens AIA and Carlos Raul Martinez Barba. The exhibit will also feature works from artists Yuri Zatarain and Dede Bandaid.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Celebrates Miami Art Week

With Famed Architect Morris Lapidus' Personal Collection

Timed with the 70th

anniversary of the historic DiLido and the 20th

anniversary of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, the hotel will showcase more than 15 pieces of furniture and artwork from Lapidus' home

Miami Beach, Florida –

Twenty years after its opening,

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

is welcoming

Morris Lapidus

My Home, an exhibition of artwork and furniture by famed architect Morris Lapidus to be displayed at the hotel during Art Basel|Miami Beach, Miami Art Week and Design Miami 2023. Considered a masterpiece of his signature MiMo style, the historic property was designed by Lapidus and originally opened 70 years ago as the DiLido Hotel in 1953. The hotel is celebrating the two anniversaries by honoring and exploring the creative genius who transformed the cityscape of Miami Beach.

“On behalf of the Ben-Josef, Kanavos, and Lowenstein families, it is an honor for The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach ownership group to work with The Bass Museum of Art,

, and prominent international galleries to commemorate South Beach's iconic past while celebrating the future through design, culture, and art,” said Exhibit Director Ronit Neuman, Ben-Josef.

For the first time, The Bass will lend art objects and furniture pieces from Lapidus' home to the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, revealing his personal expressions through paintings, repurposed objects, and never-before-seen designs. It is a rare opportunity for the public to experience how Lapidus designed his living space in a display that captures the intimacy of his home within the grand setting of one of his celebrated architectural landmarks.

“Morris Lapidus made a significant mark in the architectural footprint of Miami Beach and as this city grows and develops, it is important to recognize figures that contributed to the origins of this vibrant city,” said



“The Bass is delighted to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach in this meaningful project.” Among the objets d'art included in the exhibit at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach are Lapidus' glass dining room table; a coffee table he carved in the form of a Roman sculpture he discovered during his school days in front of the Plaza Hotel in New York City; six porcelain masks he modeled from clay in 1929, mounted on gold frames; light fixtures including a 20th

century chandelier he crafted to create the illusion of height in his dining room as well as a sparkling effect with cascading crystals and palm leaves that allow light to create designs on the ceiling; personal paintings; and more.

“If modern things live and die by the updates, then it is refreshing to see the objects formed by Morris Lapidus being revisited now. Updated and repurposed for a new audience who can learn about his feelings of space,” said Deborah Desilets RA, owner of Morris Lapidus TM and founder of the Morris Lapidus Foundation.“Seeing these objects is an emotional experience. As

Morris Lapidus My Home

reaffirms it all starts at home.”

Since its opening 70 years ago as the Dilido Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach has retained its glory and glamour with many of Lapidus' original features such as its sweeping, curved walls with infamous hubcap lighting. Best known as the Godfather of MiMo where his Miami Beach hotels became the definitive style of an iconic architectural style, Lapidus was renowned for his postwar resort hotels and joyful subversion of European modernism in favor of Baroque and Rococo ornamentation. Also recognized for inventing the modern storefront, Lapidus is credited with defining the typology of the resort hotel starting with the Sans Souci, the Biltmore Terrace, Nautilus, Algiers (later the Shelborne), and the DiLido prior to the opening of the iconic Fontainebleau, Eden Roc and Americana hotels. His large body of work – spanning 1,250 projects from 1929 to 1983 – includes hotels, stores, apartment complexes, theaters, temples, medical and office buildings.

Curated by Desilets and directed by Neuman, this exclusive collection of his work will be open to the public as of Tuesday, December 5th, to kick off Miami Art Week. For the exhibition design, Desilets collaborated with Frederick“Ted” Givens AIA and Carlos Raul Martinez Barba. The exhibit will also feature works from artists Yuri Zatarain and Dede Bandaid.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. currently operates more than 100 hotels in 34 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at

, for the latest company updates, marriott

and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on

Facebook ,

Twitter , and

Instagram . The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR ). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on

Marriott Bonvoy Moments

and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit

marriottbonvoy .