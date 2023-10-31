(MENAFN- USA Art News) Culturally Arts Collective's newest exhibition,“Mapping Reality”, probes the duality and pitfalls of technological development both at the level of artistic and conceptual production media in today's society. The“Anti-Art” exhibition can be found on Culturally Arts Collective's website and launched on October 13, 2023, and will be featured through January 15, 2024.

“Mapping Reality” features nine artists from all over the globe, Europe, North America and South America. Their artwork covers topics such as technology, our surrounding environment, the interconnection of historical and social issues, the unknown future and existence itself.

The Milostka Center for Exhibitions is Culturally Arts Collective's online gallery house that uses 3-D, virtual reality, 360-degree exhibition rooms. This allows for an innovative, immersive experience that helps accessibility and representation in the arts.

New exhibition“Mapping Reality” Technologies transformative impact on society

Culturally Arts Collective is an international non-profit organization dedicated to helping artists

reach their full potential regardless of social, economic, and cultural background. Since our

foundation in 2020, our mission has been to provide free arts education, exhibition, and

community outreach to individuals passionate about the arts. Our main objective is to provide diverse representation in the arts to build a more global platform for artists focusing on art as visual activism and art as community activation. Over the past year, Culturally Arts Collective has worked with over 3,500 artists across 100 countries.

At Culturally Arts Collective, we strive to provide these backgrounds to our students, consumers, and the general public. The Milotska Center of Exhibitions provides a space for artists to showcase their work globally.