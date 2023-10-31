Türkiye Carries Out Operations Against PKK Across 28 Provinces

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish security forces have carried out anti-terror operations across the country's 28 provinces, destroying shelters and equipment of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

A total of 4,731 security teams have carried out raids in PKK's rural hideouts and destroyed 11 large caves and bunkers of the group, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The forces seized a total of 37 kilograms of explosives and 12 mines. Some 57 guns and rifles, 10,135 units of ammunition for various weapons, 10 hand grenades, and a large amount of food, miscellaneous items, and organizational documents were also seized in these raids, said the minister.

The raids were part of the ongoing“Operation Heroes” against the PKK group, which claimed responsibility for a suicidal bomb attack in the capital Ankara on Oct. 1. The attack took place in front of the Interior Ministry's building, leaving two assailants dead and two police officers wounded.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author