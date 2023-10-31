ILO Urged To Take Strict Stance Against Escalation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Labour, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Labour Organisation, Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri has underlined that the latest developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip, constituted a blatant violation that affected the labour sector and Palestinian workers who lost their jobs and lives due to these attacks that affected hospitals, schools, means of transportation, and companies.

During a meeting with the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation, Gilbert Houngbo, HE Dr al-Marri stressed that the escalation exceeded the limits of humanitarian logic in adopting brutal methods that brought the humanitarian situation to a deplorable state with attempts to cut off access to basic needs such as water, electricity, and health services; indicating that the developments in Gaza necessitates what remains of the humanity of the international community and international organisations in various fields to take its neutral and supportive positions for the right of the Palestinian people to live in dignity and security.

He called on international labour unions and international organisations to condemn what is happening to Palestinian workers in terms of serious violations that have caused them to lose their lives and jobs, in addition to the deliberate destruction of infrastructure.

He called on the ILO to take a strict stance against this dangerous escalation in the Gaza Strip, which has destroyed infrastructure and displaced Palestinians in a way that violates all international standards.

HE the Minister of Labour emphasised the Arab Labour Organisation's resolution to denounce the severe Israeli offensives against the Gaza Strip, along with all transgressions and brutal acts perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces, encompassing bombardments, homicides, ethnic purges, implementing extreme destructive strategies, and utilising weapons banned on a global scale against Palestinians and their workforce. The Chairperson of the Arab Labour Organisation's Board of Directors reinforced the organisation's appeal for the enactment of essential actions to safeguard Palestinian workers and their families from harsh Israeli hostilities, and to shield the rights of Palestinian workers against the occupying forces in alignment with international labour regulations and the Declaration of Essential Principles and Rights at Work, whilst extending comprehensive support to all involved sectors within Palestine.

HE Dr al-Marri emphasised the imperative of recognising the State of Palestine's membership within the ILO. He remarked that maintaining Palestine's status as an observer is irrational, considering the essential support it requires from the ILO to foster a superior work environment and enhance decent working conditions, particularly given the persistent violations endured by Palestinian workers.

HE Dr al-Marri underlined that Qatar maintains a steadfast stance, condemning all manifestations of civilian targeting and the unjust taking of innocent lives, particularly those of women and children. The practice of collective punishment is unequivocally inadmissible under any justification.

He underscored the critical need for sustained delivery of relief convoys and humanitarian assistance to the besieged Palestinian brethren enduring the horrors of bombardment.

Furthermore, he accentuated the necessity for cohesive international and regional initiatives to cease the hostilities unleashed upon Gaza, and propelling concerted efforts towards the realisation of a just and comprehensive peace.

