Qatar Museums To Engage Public With New Activities In November

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) will showcase a world of art, culture, and heritage through a wide range of exhibitions and workshops taking place at various QM venues throughout the month.

In conjunction with the newly opened“Dan Flavin Donald Judd: Doha” at QM Gallery Al Riwaq, two workshops for families and children will be held each month until the close of the exhibition in February 2024.

These are“Light and Shadow” on November 4 and 18, from 10am to 12 noon, which encourages observation to understand how light and space work, with participants playing with different materials to create interesting shadows; and“Everyday Objects” on November 11 and 25, from 10am to 12 noon, where participants collect objects and arrange them into minimalist sculptures.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) is meanwhile hosting a range of free workshops, including a new podcast series and clay workshop related to the new exhibition“Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran” (running until April 20, 2024), a themed family day, and an acrylic painting workshop.

“Fashioning an Empire – Podcast: is an audio series that is part of the MIA exhibit.

“Clay Workshop” on November 7, from 4pm to 5.30pm will explore different coat designs during the Safavid period. Participants will also design their own coat using clay. The workshop in Arabic and English is free to attend. Register by contacting [email protected] or visit Day” on November 11, from 2pm-4pm, celebrates Islamic Art Day. This event is free to attend, and registration is not required.

“Acrylic Painting for Adults” will be on November 12-15, from 5pm-7pm. For booking and enquiries, e-mail [email protected]

“Naskh (Beginners)” takes place every Saturday in November from 11 to 1.30pm. Naskh script is known for its simplicity and clarity. It takes its name from the word“copy” or naskh in Arabic as this script was once used for copying books and manuscripts. Naskh also has great value among Muslims, as all copies of the Qur'an are written using this script.

The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) will offer new activities related to the new exhibition“Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa; Stories of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia”, as well as a tour on Qatar's architectural landscape.

“Grandma's Cup” on November 4 from 4pm-5pm is for families with children aged under 12 to join the NMoQ for a storytelling session to learn about Qatari coffee. Children can take home their own handmade memento. Book your place by e-mailing [email protected]

“History of Architecture in Qatar” on November 6 and 13, from 1pm to 2.30pm (English) is open for those aged 16 and over.

“Coffee Entrepreneurship in Qatar” on November 9 from 5pm-7pm is a talk on coffee entrepreneurship by local entrepreneurs. The event is free of charge, with tickets available on the NMoQ website and at NMoQ reception.

“Learn how to make Qatari coffee” on November 13 from 4pm-7pm is a hands-on experience in the traditional process of brewing Qatari coffee. This is a free drop-in activity with no booking required.

“Coffee cup design” on November 9 and 23, from 4pm-7pm, is an impromptu coffee cup drawing session. This is a free drop-in activity with no booking required.

The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) will hold a family day in celebration of the upcoming Asian cup, as well as three storytelling sessions.

“Family Day at 3-2-1” on November 11, from 4pm-5pm, features events, activities, arts and crafts to celebrate the Asian Cup coming to Qatar. To register your attendance, please contact [email protected]

“Storytelling Sessions at 3-2-1 QOSM” from 4pm-5pm is for children aged 7-11, with Noah's Seal by Layn Marlow on November 4, Ghosoun And Her Brother, The Gazelle by Kaltham Ali al-Ghanim on November 11, and Layla's Big Bass by Laura Bartolozzi on November 25. Registration is by e-mail to [email protected] , or visit org/en/

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will host art activities for the public during November.

There is the“Family Guided Tour” on November 18, from 3pm-4pm, after which children can participate in a drawing workshop inspired by the pieces on view at the museum.

“Art Lessons with Ismael Azzam” every Sunday and Monday, from 4pm-7pm, participants can join artist Ismael Azzam at Manara Studio – Mathaf for a new season of art lessons at Mathaf and learn techniques in portraiture drawing using pencil, charcoal, and paint. Register by contacting [email protected]

M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation and entrepreneurship in fashion and design, is offering a series of activities.

“Vitra Playhouse” on November 4 from 10am to 12 noon takes children on a tour of the exhibition to learn about interior design basics and gain inspiration from the furniture pieces displayed. They will be given printed objects to create a full room.

“VCUarts Qatar Free Guided Tours” takes place every Saturday until November 25, from 5pm to 6.45pm is organised in collaboration with VCUarts Qatar Interior Design students. Booking can be made on M7's website.

“Home Styling” by Homes by Haya on November 8, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm is a workshop on design principles and interior styling tips for any budget.

“100% Cardboard” on November 18, from 11am-1pm is a workshop where children will learn about interior design and sustainability. They will be given cardboard to build a piece of furniture that is inspired by the exhibition and made of 100% cardboard.

For booking and more information, contact: [email protected]

Full schedule of exhibitions, public workshops, tours, and events, are available at

MENAFN31102023000067011011ID1107349022