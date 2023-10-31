Qatar Condemns Jabalia Camp Massacre In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's bombing of Jabalia camp in Gaza, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of innocent people, and considered it a new massacre against the defenceless Palestinian people, especially children and women, and called on the international community to act quickly to stop the killing and destruction. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned, in a statement Tuesday, that the expansion of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip to include civilian targets, including hospitals, schools, population centres, and shelters for displaced persons, constitutes a dangerous escalation in the course of confrontations, and would undermine mediation and de-escalation efforts, and portend more congestion, violence, and instability. It also called on the international community, in this context, to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to provide protection for the Palestinian people, and to force Israel to comply with international law and international humanitarian law.

