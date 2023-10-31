Qatar Optimistic About Its Mediation Success In Gaza Despite Odds: Official

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr Majed bin Mohamed al-Ansari said that Qatar is optimistic about its mediation to reduce the escalation and ensure the protection of civilians in Gaza, but realises that the complexities on the ground are very great and make its work difficult. However, the channels of communication are open and talks are ongoing with all parties concerned.

During the weekly media brief, HE Dr al-Ansari stressed that what seen in terms of the destruction taking place in Gaza, the crimes committed on a daily basis, the irreparable loss of lives, and the ongoing provocations of international law require international mediation carried out by various parties.

He pointed out that Qatar's mediation in the framework of the hostage release is linked to reducing the escalation in the Gaza Strip.

HE Dr al-Ansari said that despite the continuation of the mediation, the Israeli escalation through ground operations has undoubtedly greatly complicated this role, but it continues and will not stop. Qatar is making every effort and through all communication channels to reach a humanitarian calm in Gaza, and the international community must press for an immediate halt to the firing.

He explained that mediation is one of the foundations of Qatar's foreign policy and will not stop as long as there is an opportunity to stop the bloodshed and protect lives in this tragedy.

He added that every day that passes without the success of this mediation means more civilian casualties, which is rejected by Qatar and by the international community, stressing that this mediation needs the situation to calm down and stop the bombing and military operations, which is what Qatar is working on with regional and international partners, regardless of the details that are difficult to discuss due to the sensitivity of these efforts, which require keeping this information secret in order to succeed.

The Official Spokesperson pointed out that any escalation on the ground makes the role of the mediator difficult, and that the Israeli escalation through ground operations has greatly complicated the negotiations, calling for a ceasefire or for a humanitarian truce that would not only allow the success of the mediators but also provide relief to the besieged people in the Gaza Strip, bring in aid, protect the lives, and alleviate the suffering, calling on all regional and international partners to exert pressure to achieve that.

Regarding the humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, HE Dr al-Ansari said that Qatari aid has arrived in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, and is awaiting permission to enter the Strip, reiterating the call for more pressure on the parties concerned to allow the entry of the largest possible amount of aid through the Rafah crossing as the Palestinians are suffering by all standards. Most hospitals are out of service, while others are operating at double their capacity.

The humanitarian situation is indescribable and the people are besieged and deprived of electricity, water, and all means of life as the stocks are running out and there are 2.3mn people suffering, and preventing aid in light of the ongoing bombing constitutes a double tragedy for the people there.

HE Dr al-Ansari stressed that the Qatari efforts have not and will not stop in order to stop the bloodshed.

MENAFN31102023000067011011ID1107349017