PM Modi, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina To Jointly Unveil Three India-Assisted Projects Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will Wednesday jointly inaugurate three development projects in Bangladesh with Indian assistance to boost connectivity and energy security in the region projects to be inaugurated around 11 a.m. during a virtual ceremony on November 1 are: Akhaura-Agartala cross-border rail link, the Khulna-Mongla port rail line, and unit II of the Maitree super thermal power plant, an official statement said Akhaura-Agartala cross-border rail link project has been executed with an Indian grant of ₹392.52 crore extended to Bangladesh. The length of the rail link is 12.24 km, including a dual gauge rail line of 6.78 km in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in the northeastern state of Tripura Khulna-Mongla port rail line project, with a total cost of $388.92 million, has been built with a concessional line of credit extended by the Government of India. The project includes the construction of nearly 65 kms of broad gauge rail route between Mongla Port and the existing rail network in Khulna region of Bangladesh. With this, Mongla, the second largest port of Bangladesh, has been connected to the country's broad-gauge railway network is important to note that the Bangladesh government has recently allowed the transit and trans-shipment of cargo from West Bengal to the northeastern states via Chattogram and Mongla ports.

The Maitree super thermal power project, being built under an Indian concessional financing scheme loan of $1.6 billion, is a 1,320 MW plant located at Rampal in Khulna division of Bangladesh. The project has been implemented by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Private Limited, which is a 50-50 joint venture between India's NTPCL and the Bangladesh Power Development Board I of the power plant was jointly unveiled by both prime ministers in September 2022 and Unit 2 will be inaugurated today. The full operationalisation of the power plant will enhance energy security in Bangladesh.

