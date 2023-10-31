Joe Biden May Give Dubai COP Climate Meeting A Miss: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "United States President Joe Biden's participation in the 28th United Nations \"Conference of the Parties\" on climate (COP28) remains uncertain, with sources suggesting he is unlikely to attend, as per a Reuters report. The event is scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“President Biden has led and delivered on the most ambitious climate agenda in history, both at home and abroad. Although we don't have any travel updates to share at this time, the Administration looks forward to a robust and productive COP28,” the White House statement read to information from two US officials and an individual familiar with the event's planning, President Joe Biden's attendance at COP28 is not confirmed. They cautioned that his schedule is subject to change and not official until announced this time, no final decision has been made regarding his participation, and the White House has not provided any updates on his travel plans PrioritiesPresident Biden's aides are facing the challenge of balancing the demands for his time, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in thee Middle East and negotiations with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives on federal spending. Additionally, they anticipate the upcoming presidential campaign season, set to intensify in January Read: COP28 is beset with problems even before it has begunNotably, President Biden did not attend the September summit of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), delegating Vice President Kamala Harris to represent the United States. When asked about her attendance at COP28, a spokesperson for Vice President Harris stated, \"We don't have any travel to announce.\"COP28COP28 is expected to feature discussions aimed at phasing out CO2-emitting coal, oil, and gas. Such an agreement would be a significant achievement and align with the climate agenda, which is a priority for liberal and younger voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election summit also offers an opportunity for President Biden to engage with Arab and global leaders to discuss the ongoing Gaza conflict, following the cancellation of a planned summit in Jordan earlier this month.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: What to expect from COP28 taking place in November in UAE?In the previous year, leaders such as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah II, and France's President Emmanuel Macron attended COP27 ParticipationPresident Biden has attended both COP summits since taking office in 2021, marking a shift from his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement. President Biden subsequently reinstated the US into the agreement which is a global initiative to combat climate change.

In the previous year, President Biden's participation in COP27 was announced merely two weeks before the event, during which he emphasized climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act.

