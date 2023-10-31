Karwa Chauth 2023 Wishes: Messages, Images, Facebook/Whatsapp Status And Quotes To Share

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karwa Chauth is one of the most anticipated Indian festivities for married couples as the holiday season draws near in 2023. It's a lovely fusion of religion, love, and traditions that wives adhere to to fortify their marriages. The festivities for Karwa Chauth, which falls on November 1, 2023, are already well underway.



Married women give their husbands a full day of fasting, known as a Nirjala vrat (fasting without food or drink), and offer prayers for their long life, safety, and well-being on this day. From daybreak till moonrise, the women observe fast. Women celebrate the auspicious day by dressing traditionally, getting together, receiving presents, and getting their hands painted with henna. They break their fast by using a sieve to peek at their spouses' faces and the moon.







Check out these lovely status updates, WhatsApp messages, greetings, and quotes to share with your loved ones on this important day.

On this holy day of Karwa Chauth, may your love and bond with your husband become stronger and stronger with each passing day. Happy Karwa Chauth.



May the divine blessings of God always shower upon you and your family. May the love between you and your husband last forever. Happy Karwa Chauth.

As we celebrate Karwa Chauth today, let's immerse ourselves in the love and devotion of this beautiful festival and strengthen our bond with our husbands. Happy Karwa Chauth.



Wishing all the lovely wives out there a very happy and blessed Karwa Chauth. May you have a long and happy married life with your husband.

May the moon's radiance bless your marital life with joy and peace. Happy Karwa Chauth.



The day seems long and Moon doesn't show, thirsty, hungry, yet on the go. Salute Indian women for their sacrifice and love an incarnation of goddesses from heaven above. Happy Karwachauth!

May this day strengthen the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long marital life.

Sukh dukh mein hum tum

Har pal saath nibhayenge

Ek janm nahin saton janam

Pati Patni ban ayenge

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

Let's look at the moon together today. Just the way it shines in the sky, let the love leave a mark of forever in our lives.

"On this Karwa Chauth night, may the tinkling of you bangles and hues of mehndi bring you good luck! Happy Karwa Chauth!"

"Wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth! May your life shine like the moon today and every day of the year."







"I see you and my fast is complete.

There's one moon in the sky and one in front of me

I couldn't have asked for anything more

Thank you, love, for all your love.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023

We may celebrate this day once a year, but I celebrate your presence in my life every day, every minute. Happy Karva Chauth, husband!

May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra reminds you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehendi prov

Wishing for a love that's as unbreakable as the bond between Lord Shiva and Parvati. Happy Karwa Chauth, my beloved.

"May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth bring along eternal happiness and love in your married life. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Karwa Chauth. Have a wonderful day.”







Karwa Chauth 2023 Status:



May this Karwa Chauth bring love, happiness, and prosperity to your married life. Happy Karwa Chauth.



Wishing all the married couples a happy Karwa Chauth with unconditional love and care. Happy Karwa Chauth.



The moon may shine bright today, but it's our love for each other that shines even brighter. Happy Karwa Chauth, my love.



Let's celebrate this beautiful festival and strengthen our bond with each other. Happy Karwa Chauth, my better half.

Wishing all the married couples a blessed and happy Karwa Chauth. May your love for each other never fade away.





Karwa Chauth 2023 Quotes:



"Karwa Chauth is not just a ritual, but it's an opportunity to strengthen the bond of love between husband and wife."

"The essence of Karwa Chauth lies in the act of fasting when a woman decides to stay without food and water for the well-being and long life of her husband."



"Karwa Chauth is not only about celebrating the bond of husband and wife but also about the devotion, faith, and love that a woman has for her husband." (Love Quotes For Husband)

"Karwa Chauth is that one day when a woman fasts for the well-being of her husband and is rewarded with his love and affection."

"On Karwa Chauth, may the blessings of the God always be with you, and may your married life be filled with happiness, joy, and love."









Karwa Chauth 2023 Whatsapp and Facebook Messages:



The moon is shining brightly. Happiness is in the air. So, let's enjoy this beautiful day of Karwa Chauth with lots of love, joy, and blessings. Happy Karwa Chauth.



Just like the bright moon, may your love and bond with your husband always shine brightly. Happy Karwa Chauth.



The fasting is tough, but the rewards are worth it. May your husband always shower you with love and make your life sweeter with each passing day. Happy Karwa Chauth.



On this wonderful day of Karwa Chauth, let's cherish the beautiful moments spent together and make some new memories to last a lifetime. Happy Karwa Chauth.

As you embark on this beautiful journey of Karwa Chauth, may your love for each other grow stronger and deeper with each passing moment. Happy Karwa Chauth.

