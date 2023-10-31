Aishwarya Rai's 50Th Birthday: Know Actress' Net Worth, Assets, Income, Earnings, Cars And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Net Worth 2023: Aishwarya Rai, renowned for her creative achievements and philanthropic contributions, ranks among the highest-paid Indian actresses. On her 50th birthday, as reported by GQ, Aishwarya boasts an impressive net worth of Rs 776 crore.

Aishwarya Rai's net worth and fees per movie

According to the Times of India, she is paid between Rs 10 and 12 crore for each film, with the exact amount depending on the length of the part. Her enormous net worth is also reported to be Rs 776 crore.

Amitabh, Jaya, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan reside at "Jalsa." According to Mid-Day, "Jalsa," a well-known landmark in Mumbai's Juhu area, is believed to be worth Rs 112 Crore.



Apart from 'Jalsa,' the Bachchan pair also owns an opulent property in the Sanctuary Falls district of Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. This holiday house boasts a number of lavish features, such as a swimming pool, a kitchen built by Scavolini, a golf course, and much more, according to a Times of India article.

Aishwarya Rai's Expensive Cars

According to GQ, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lavishly spent over Rs 7.95 crore a few years ago to purchase a Rolls Royce Ghost. In addition, she has a Lexus LX 570 that is estimated to be worth Rs 2.33 crore.

Her outstanding collection of luxury cars also includes a Mercedes-Benz S500, which retails for about Rs 1.69 crore in the Indian market, and a Mercedes-Benz S350d Coupe, which costs Rs 1.60 crore.

Promotion of Aishwarya Rai's Brands

Not just in India but worldwide, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has long been linked to some of the most prominent companies. She has served as the lasting spokesperson for companies like L'Oréal and Longines, a high-end Swiss timepiece. According to GQ, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives brand endorsement payments of around Rs 80–90 crore annually, with a day's work costing about Rs 6-7 crore.



She has served as a brand ambassador for various goods and businesses during her career, including, to mention a few, LUX, Titan Watches, Coca-Cola, Lodha Group, Pepsi, and Lakmé Cosmetics.

