Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 Best Looks Of The Diva

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,

the former Miss World turns 49 today, let us have a look at her 5 best looks so far.



5 best looks of the diva



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a shimmering sequinned dress.

The 49-year-old actress donned a white heavy Anarkali suit which had silver and golden embroidery.



Aishwarya wore a pink Valentino pantsuit for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.



Aishwarya's crimson anarkali suit featured a kurta, well-fitted leggings, and a dupatta. The kurta was richly embroidered all over with beautiful golden threadwork.



Aishwarya's head-to-toe black suit had heavy work on its sleeves.

