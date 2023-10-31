Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 Best Looks Of The Diva

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,
the former Miss World turns 49 today, let us have a look at her 5 best looks so far.
5 best looks of the diva
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a shimmering sequinned dress.
The 49-year-old actress donned a white heavy Anarkali suit which had silver and golden embroidery.
Aishwarya wore a pink Valentino pantsuit for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya's crimson anarkali suit featured a kurta, well-fitted leggings, and a dupatta. The kurta was richly embroidered all over with beautiful golden threadwork.
Aishwarya's head-to-toe black suit had heavy work on its sleeves.
MENAFN31102023007385015968ID1107348981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.