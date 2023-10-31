               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 Best Looks Of The Diva


10/31/2023 11:00:13 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,
the former Miss World turns 49 today, let us have a look at her 5 best looks so far.

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

5 best looks of the diva

Valentino green dress


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a shimmering sequinned dress.

White Anarkali suit

The 49-year-old actress donned a white heavy Anarkali suit which had silver and golden embroidery.

Pink monochrome Valentino pantsuit

Aishwarya wore a pink Valentino pantsuit for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Red anarkali suit

Aishwarya's crimson anarkali suit featured a kurta, well-fitted leggings, and a dupatta. The kurta was richly embroidered all over with beautiful golden threadwork.

Black head to toe black suit

Aishwarya's head-to-toe black suit had heavy work on its sleeves.

MENAFN31102023007385015968ID1107348981

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search