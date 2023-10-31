Jodhaa Akbar to Devdas: 7 best films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: As bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50 on 1st November, lets check out 7 best films of the talented actress
Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: As bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50 on 1st November, lets check out 7 best films of the talented actress
Aishwarya delivered a memorable performance in this musical drama as a small-town girl with big dreams. The film's music and her portrayal were both well-received
Aishwarya Rai played the role of a supportive and strong-willed wife opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Her performance was praised for its depth and emotional range
Aishwarya Rai's role as a young woman torn between two men in this romantic drama earned her critical acclaim and established her as a leading actress in Bollywood
Aishwarya portrayed the role of Jodha Bai in this historical epic, where her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan and her regal presence were widely appreciated
Aishwarya played the role of Paro in this visually stunning adaptation of the classic novel. Her performance was highly praised, and the film was a significant success
Aishwarya to showcase her acting skills in a different light. She played the role of Neeru, a woman with a troubled past, and her performance was appreciated
MENAFN31102023007385015968ID1107348977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.