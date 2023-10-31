Aishwarya Rai 49Th Birthday: 6 Lesser-Known Films Of Former Miss World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai is an Indian actress mainly known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films. The winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, she later created a permanent niche for herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India. Aishwarya has received numerous accolades, including two Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012. In the 2000s and 2010s, she was cited in the media as the most beautiful woman in the world.

As the 'Ponniyin Selvan II' actress marks her 49th birthday today, Here is a glance at six lesser-known and underrated films of the globally loved diva.

1. Raincoat (2004):

In this critically acclaimed film directed by Rituparno Ghosh, Aishwarya Rai played the role of Neerja, a woman who reconnects with an old flame during a rainy afternoon. Her subtle and nuanced performance was praised by critics and audiences alike.

2. Chokher Bali (2003):

Based on a novel by Rabindranath Tagore, Aishwarya Rai portrayed the character of Binodini in this Bengali film directed by Rituparno Ghosh. Her performance as a young widow navigating complex relationships earned her accolades.

3. Provoked (2006):

In this British film, Aishwarya Rai portrayed the real-life character of Kiranjit Ahluwalia, an Indian woman who faced domestic abuse and later got sentenced for the murder of her abusive husband. The perfection-filled performance of Aishwarya was talked about and applauded for its emotional depth.

4. Mistress of Spices (2005):

Aishwarya Rai played the role of Tilo, a woman who possesses magical powers and helps people using her knowledge of spices. Even if the film received mixed reviews, fans and audiences loved the poised performance of Aishwarya for its grace and charm.

5. Shabd (2005):

In this psychological thriller, Aishwarya Rai portrayed the character of Antara Vashisht, a woman caught in a complex web of emotions and relationships. Her performance as the wife of a conflicted writer was raved by critics.

6. The Last Legion (2007):

While not an Indian film, Aishwarya Rai appeared in this historical action-adventure film as Mira, a warrior. The movie, set in ancient Rome, allowed her to showcase her action skills alongside actors like Colin Firth and Ben Kingsley. These roles might not be as acclaimed as her mainstream Bollywood films, but they highlight Aishwarya Rai's versatility as an actress.



