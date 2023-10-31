Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Celebrate Its 67Th Formation Day Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.10 AM:
Kerala to celebrate its 67th formation day today
On the occasion of the 67th formation day of Kerala, the state government has organised a week-long celebration 'Keraleeyam'. It will be held at 47 venues in Thiruvananthapuram. The inauguration of the celebration will take place at 10 am. Film stars like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal are participating in the opening ceremony today.
