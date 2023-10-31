Ensure A Safe And Healthy Travel With Camfil Canada Clean Air Report On Hotel Air Quality

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians travel, Camfil Canada CA shares a report titled, "EAGER TO GO ON VACATION? AIR QUALITY, HEALTH CONSIDERATIONS FOR YOUR HOTEL STAY", shedding light on an often overlooked aspect of hotel stays - indoor air quality (IAQ).

Despite commendable cleanliness measures taken by many hotels, outdated HVAC systems and air filtration equipment can leave travelers exposed to a range of pollutants, including allergens and virus-laden aerosol particles. The importance of superior IAQ in curbing the spread of infections and ensuring guests' comfort cannot be overstated.

Many hotel rooms circulate the same air without effectively removing pollutants, increasing the potential risk of exposure to airborne pathogens for guests

Both outdoor and indoor sources of pollution can pose significant health risks, from respiratory diseases to heart disease and cancer Simple precautions, such as disinfecting touchpoints and ensuring adequate ventilation, can greatly reduce the risk of illness during travel

One promising trend highlighted is the proactive steps hotels are taking to enhance IAQ. The MGM Resort chain, for instance, by going above and beyond by upgrading ventilation and adding air purification units to guest rooms.

For hotels aiming to optimize air quality, Camfil air filtration Canada, recommends the adoption of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. Renowned for capturing at least 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles, these filters can be a game-changer in producing great IAQ. Furthermore, tools like the City M Air Purifier offer both gaseous air pollutant and infectious particle removal, as well as for the elimination of other particulate matter pollution, making them an effective solution against the full range of air pollutants found in hotels across the world.

For a comprehensive understanding of the best air filtration solutions tailored to individual hotel needs, Camfil encourages consulting experienced commercial building air filtration experts near you.

