CCR - Results For The 3Rd Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Q23 X 3Q22 HIGHLIGHTS
Equivalent vehicle traffic grew by 4.2% in the period. The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 11.1% in the period. The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 7.4% in the period. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.8%, with a margin of 62.1% (+4.4 p.p.). Excluding revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.4% , with a margin of 59.5% (+2.9 p.p.). Adjusted Net Income totaled R$501.6 million , up by 44.8%. Excluding the effect of revenue related to financial asset remuneration for the periods compared, the adjusted Net Income grew by 20.8% . On September 15, 2023 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact informing that the Granting Authority recognized the economic-financial imbalance of ViaMobilidade - Lines 5 and 17 due to losses in tariff revenue as a result of lower demand in Line 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The method for receiving the rebalance will still be decided and informed to the market at the appropriate time. On October 25, 2023 , CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying dividends of around R$0.16 per common share on November 30, 2023.
|
|
IFRS
|
IFRS
|
Financial Highlights (R$ MM)
|
3Q22
|
3Q23
|
Chg %
|
9M22
|
9M23
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
3,175.2
|
3,415.6
|
7.6
%
|
14,282.3
|
10,506.7
|
-26.4
%
|
Adjusted Net Revenues2
|
3,175.2
|
3,415.6
|
7.6
%
|
9,028.2
|
9,744.6
|
7.9
%
|
EBITDA
|
2,354.3
|
1,659.5
|
-29.5
%
|
10,941.4
|
5,549.6
|
-49.3
%
|
EBITDA Mg
|
64.5
%
|
37.5
%
|
-27.0 pp
|
71.4
%
|
43.6
%
|
-27.8 pp
|
Adjusted EBITDA2
|
1,832.9
|
2,121.8
|
15.8
%
|
5,266.5
|
5,853.3
|
11.1
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. 3
|
57.7
%
|
62.1
%
|
4.4 pp
|
58.3
%
|
60.1
%
|
1.7 pp
|
Net Income
|
606.5
|
251.5
|
-58.5
%
|
4,350.2
|
1,151.1
|
-73.5
%
|
Adjusted Net Income2
|
346.3
|
501.6
|
44.8
%
|
607.4
|
1,021.8
|
68.2
%
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
|
3.0
|
2.9
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA4 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
2. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section.
3. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.
4. Calculated by excluding non-recurring effects and non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: .
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy:
(+55 11) 3048-5900
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900
Cauê Cunha:
(+55 11) 3048-5900
Caique Moraes:
(+55 11) 3048-5900
