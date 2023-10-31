Hack Your Health 2024 Presents: Carnivore Feasting And Fasting Panel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hack Your Health 2024, the premier event for health enthusiasts, biohackers, and wellness seekers, is thrilled to announce an exciting and informative panel discussion titled "Carnivore Feasting and Fasting." The event features a distinguished lineup of experts and influencers in the field of carnivore nutrition.The "Carnivore Feasting and Fasting" panel will explore the increasingly popular approach of the carnivore diet, which primarily consists of animal-based foods, and its intersection with fasting protocols. This thought-provoking discussion will shed light on the health benefits, practical applications, and potential challenges of adopting a carnivore lifestyle.The esteemed panelists for this event include:Dr. Shawn Baker - Renowned orthopedic surgeon, athlete, and advocate for the carnivore diet, Dr. Baker will share his insights on the health benefits of an all-animal-based diet.Dr. Anthony Chaffee - A respected expert in the field of nutrition and fasting, Dr. Chaffee will discuss the integration of fasting principles with the carnivore diet for optimal health.Dr. Robert Kiltz - A leading fertility specialist and wellness advocate, Dr. Kiltz will explore the potential impact of the carnivore diet on reproductive health and overall well-being.Bella Ma (Steak and Butter Gal) - A popular social media influencer and advocate for the carnivore lifestyle, Bella Ma will share her personal journey and practical tips for thriving on an all-meat diet.Raymond Nazon - A living testament to the remarkable potential of the carnivore diet and fasting, Raymond will provide valuable insights on optimizing athletic performance through carnivore nutrition.Emily Harveaux - An inspirational coach whose expertise lies in fasting and the carnivore way of eating, Emily will share her personal success story with the carnivore diet and insights to how the protocol has helped her clients.This diverse panel of experts will engage in a dynamic conversation, covering topics such as the science behind the carnivore diet, the impact on health markers, weight management, and how to implement fasting strategies effectively within a carnivore framework. Attendees can expect to gain a deeper understanding of these dietary approaches and how they can optimize their health and well-being."We are excited to bring together this exceptional panel of experts and influencers to explore the carnivore diet and fasting in depth," said Robin Switzer, the Founder and Organizer of Hack Your Health. "This discussion promises to provide attendees with valuable insights and practical advice for improving their health and lifestyle choices."Hack Your Health, an annual health and wellness extravaganza, is proudly owned by Florida based Q1 Productions, LLC. Since its remarkable inception in 2017, Hack Your Health (formerly known as KetoCon), has been on a relentless mission to elevate awareness and furnish practical insights into the multifaceted realm of metabolic health and overall well-being.Hack Your Health offers an enriching experience, featuring an impressive lineup of expert speakers, immersive workshops, and interactive engagements. The mission of the event is to empower individuals to seize control of their well-being and unlock the potential to live their best lives.In essence, Hack Your Health is an equal blend of education, celebration, and collaboration, ensuring that every participant leaves with the knowledge and tools to transform their health journey.For tickets:Media and Press Inquires: email

