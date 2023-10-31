St. John Bosco High School Hosting Trinity League Boys Basketball Media Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The event will take place in the gym at St. John Bosco High School and will be live streamed via the school's YouTube channel and streaming platform, Bosco+.

- Matt Dunn, St. John Bosco High School Head Basketball CoachBELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- St. John Bosco High School (Bosco) is set to host a media day on Thursday, November 2, 2023, for all six boys basketball teams in the highly competitive Trinity League: Bosco, JSerra, Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran, Santa Margarita and Servite. The event will take place on campus in the school's gymnasium and will be produced by their Film and Media Arts Pathway students for live streaming on YouTube as well as the school's digital streaming network, Bosco+.Media Day Schedule:10:00 AM - Orange Lutheran10:20 AM - Santa Margarita10:40 AM - Servite11:00 AM - Mater Dei11:20 AM - JSerra11:40 AM - St. John BoscoWith local and national media in attendance and comprehensive coverage available via YouTube and Bosco+, the event promises to provide unparalleled access to the league's coaches and top players, offering insights and expectations for the highly anticipated upcoming season."We're thrilled to be hosting the Trinity League Boys Basketball Media Day at St. John Bosco High School. This event will be an incredible experience for our student-athletes and an awesome opportunity to celebrate the talent we have in the best high school athletics league in the country. We're looking forward to a fantastic day and an even more exciting season ahead,” commented Bosco's Head Coach Matt Dunn.The Bosco Braves, led by junior Elzie Harrington who earned Trinity League Player of the Year and All CIF-SS honors, advanced to the CIF-SS Open Division Finals for the first time in school history last season. Harrington will be joined at the media day by senior Jack Turner (First Team All Trinity League), junior Kade Bonam (Second Team All Trinity League) and sophomore Brandon McCoy Jr. (Trinity League Defensive Player of the Year).Student-athletes from each school, along with coaches, will be available for questions and photos. All media representatives who wish to attend the event are welcome. Fans are encouraged to tune in to the St. John Bosco High School YouTube channel or to Bosco+ ( ) to catch all of the action and insights live.--About St. John Bosco High School:St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the Salesians, SJB's distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB cultivates every individual's God-given talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet the demands of higher education. With values rooted in reason, religion and loving kindness, and a rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose. Visit us at to learn more.About the Trinity League:The Trinity League is a high school sports league in Southern California. Considered among the most competitive leagues in high school sports in the United States, member schools in the Trinity League have a reputation for excellence in academics as well as athletics. Schools that compete in the Trinity League include Mater Dei High School, St. John Bosco High School, Santa Margarita Catholic High School, Servite High School and JSerra Catholic High School, among others.About Bosco+:Bosco+ is St. John Bosco High School's streaming platform that enables worldwide digital access to comprehensive coverage of the school's nationally recognized academic, arts and athletic programs, as well as various community events. To learn more and subscribe, visit us at or look for us in the Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV app stores or on mobile in the Apple or Google Play app stores.

