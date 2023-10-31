The Olivia's NYC Rooftop Transformed with Euro Vista Multi Slide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover The Olivia: A luxury oasis at 315 W 33rd St with top fitness, workspaces, chic club, and an amazing rooftop, by ModernfoldStyles, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Welcome to The Olivia, a modern oasis in the heart of New York City. Nestled at 315 W 33rd St in Manhattan, this luxury apartment complex offers a state-of-the-art fitness center, versatile workspaces, a spacious club room with a bar and kitchen, and a breathtaking rooftop terrace. ModernfoldStyles, Inc. had the privilege of collaborating on this rooftop space, enhancing its array of amenities.In partnership with Palette Architecture, JRM Construction Management, LLC, and Euro-Wall, ModernfoldStyles introduced the Euro Vista Multi Slide, opening up the 36th-floor amenity space to the reimagined rooftop patio. This transformation provides seamless access from the indoor club room to the outdoor rooftop terrace.Featuring panoramic views of Hudson Yards and the iconic Manhattan skyline, the fully landscaped terrace includes dining and grilling areas framed by vibrant lavender plants and year-round greenery. This serene oasis offers a welcome escape from the city's hustle and bustle.Architect: Palette ArchitectureGeneral Contractor: JRM Construction Management, LLCProduct: Euro Vista Multi SlideThe Euro Vista Multi Slide was carefully chosen to preserve the unobstructed beauty of the New York City skyline. These multi-slide glass doors boast the market's smallest interlock, measuring at less than 1" when the doors are closed, providing expansive open space when they are not.A video showcasing the Euro Vista Multi Slide in action is available for viewing .Architects and design professionals are invited to schedule a Lunch & Learn with our Architectural Sales team to explore the latest design innovations and earn valuable AIA credits. Visit this page to learn more.ModernfoldStyles is a leading provider of innovative space management solutions. Our collaborative approach with architects, designers, and contractors creates versatile environments tailored to meet unique needs. We are dedicated to preserving your client's investment, bringing your design vision to life, and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of space management and creating environments that inspire excellence. For more information, please visit our website .

