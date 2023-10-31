Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter And Year-To-Date Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone”, the“Company”,“we”,“our” or“us”), today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Permian Resources Merger Agreement On October 30, 2023, at the special meeting of stockholders of Earthstone, the stockholders of Earthstone approved the previously disclosed merger agreement with Permian Resources Corporation and the transactions contemplated thereby (the“Merger Agreement”), among other proposals. The parties to the Merger Agreement expect the Mergers to close on or about November 1, 2023, subject to other customary closing conditions. Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Closed the Novo Acquisition on August 15, 2023

Average daily production of 116,967 Boepd(1)

Net income(2) of $87.2 million, and Adjusted Net Income(3) of $106.2 million

Adjusted EBITDAX(3) of $302.3 million

Net cash provided by operating activities of $285.1 million

Free Cash Flow(3) of $76.1 million Capital expenditures of $191.7 million

Year to Date 2023 Highlights

Average daily production of 109,016 Boepd(1)

Net income(2) of $255.8 million, and Adjusted Net Income(3) of $291.0 million

Adjusted EBITDAX(3) of $808.0 million

Net cash provided by operating activities of $761.9 million

Free Cash Flow(3) of $159.8 million Capital expenditures of $568.4 million (1) Represents reported sales volumes.

(2) Net income (GAAP) represents the sum of Net Income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc., plus the Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The related consolidated weighted average shares outstanding of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock were 142.5 million shares and 142.0 million shares, respectively, on an as-converted basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (“Adjusted Diluted Shares”, as reconciled in the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below). All shares of our Class B Common Stock issued and outstanding are held by the noncontrolling interest group.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($000s except where noted) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenues $ 475,816 $ 531,495 $ 1,258,960 $ 1,200,196 Lease operating expense 101,156 75,829 276,736 147,974 General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation) 11,984 10,866 37,102 25,459 Stock-based compensation 14,524 3,322 26,977 15,112 General and administrative expense $ 26,508 $ 14,188 $ 64,079 $ 40,571 Net income $ 87,151 $ 299,312 $ 255,810 $ 465,460 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 25,793 87,856 75,862 142,597 Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. 61,358 211,456 179,948 322,863 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) $ 302,276 $ 345,792 $ 808,024 $ 769,756 Production(2): Oil (MBbls) 4,435 3,566 12,602 7,569 Gas (MMcf) 20,433 16,514 55,551 36,567 NGL (MBbls) 2,920 2,360 7,900 5,229 Total (MBoe)(3) 10,761 8,678 29,761 18,892 Average Daily Production (Boepd) 116,967 94,329 109,016 69,203 Average Prices: Oil ($/Bbl) 82.65 93.12 77.68 99.93 Gas ($/Mcf) 1.92 6.90 1.62 6.37 NGL ($/Bbl) 23.96 36.23 24.06 40.31 Total ($/Boe) 44.22 61.24 42.30 63.53 Adj. for Realized Derivatives Settlements: Oil ($/Bbl) 80.37 83.75 76.38 83.44 Gas ($/Mcf) 1.34 5.36 1.38 5.15 NGL ($/Bbl) 23.96 36.23 24.06 40.31 Total ($/Boe) 42.17 54.45 41.31 54.54 Operating Margin per Boe Average realized price $ 44.22 $ 61.24 $ 42.30 $ 63.53 Lease operating expense 9.40 8.74 9.30 7.83 Production and ad valorem taxes 3.57 4.63 3.47 4.64 Operating margin per Boe(1) 31.25 47.87 29.53 51.06 Realized hedge settlements (2.05 ) (6.79 ) (0.99 ) (8.99 ) Operating margin per Boe (including Realized Hedge Settlements)(1) $ 29.20 $ 41.08 $ 28.54 $ 42.07

Recent Eagle Ford Basin Non-Core Assets Sale

Earthstone recently agreed to sell certain non-core assets located in Karnes and Gonzales counties of Texas on approximately 2,800 net acres for a purchase price of $66.5 million. For the third quarter of 2023, production was approximately 1,160 Boepd (83% oil). The transaction is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Liquidity and Equity Capitalization

As of September 30, 2023, we had $16.6 million of cash on hand and $700.4 million outstanding under our senior secured credit facility (“Credit Facility”). As of September 30, 2023, elected commitments under the Credit Facility were $1.75 billion with a borrowing base of $2.0 billion.

As of September 30, 2023, 106,443,591 shares of Class A Common Stock and 34,257,641 shares of Class B Common Stock were outstanding, resulting in 140,701,232 combined shares of common stock outstanding.

Commodity Hedging

Hedging Activities

The following tables set forth our outstanding derivative contracts as of September 30, 2023. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Price Swaps Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu) Weighted Average Price

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q4 2023 Crude Oil 653,200 $74.25 Q1 - Q4 2024 Crude Oil 1,719,600 $76.28 Q4 2023 Crude Oil Basis Swap (1) 2,346,000 $0.92 Q4 2023 Natural Gas 1,150,000 $3.35 Q4 2023 Natural Gas Basis Swap (2) 12,880,000 $(1.67) Q1 - Q4 2024 Natural Gas Basis Swap (2) 36,600,000 $(1.05) Q1 - Q4 2025 Natural Gas Basis Swap (2) 14,600,000 $(0.74)

(1) The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Crude and the WTI NYMEX.

(2) The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.

Costless Collars Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu) Bought Floor

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Sold Ceiling

($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q4 2023 Crude Oil Costless Collar 1,122,400 $62.58 $84.84 Q1 - Q4 2024 Crude Oil Costless Collar 732,000 $60.00 $76.01 Q4 2023 Natural Gas Costless Collar 7,090,400 $3.00 $4.91 Q1 - Q4 2024 Natural Gas Costless Collar 14,640,000 $2.56 $4.51





Deferred Premium Puts Period Commodity Volume

(Bbls / MMBtu) $/Bbl (Put Price) $/Bbl (Net of Premium) Q4 2023 Crude Oil 395,600 $70.00 $64.54 Q1 - Q4 2024 Crude Oil 915,000 $65.00 $60.04

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in acquisitions and the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Permian Basin of New Mexico and west Texas. Earthstone's Class A Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“ESTE.” For more information, visit Earthstone's website at

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that Permian Resources or Earthstone expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,592 $ - Accounts receivable: Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues 177,353 161,531 Joint interest billings and other, net of allowance of $19 and $19 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 32,574 34,549 Derivative asset 1,542 31,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,323 18,854 Total current assets 268,384 246,265 Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method: Proved properties 5,488,844 3,987,901 Unproved properties 305,706 282,589 Land 6,338 5,482 Total oil and gas properties 5,800,888 4,275,972 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (955,434 ) (619,196 ) Net oil and gas properties 4,845,454 3,656,776 Other noncurrent assets: Office and other equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,601 and $5,273 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 6,724 5,394 Derivative asset 507 9,117 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,573 4,569 Other noncurrent assets 18,913 15,280 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,146,555 $ 3,937,401 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61,995 $ 91,815 Revenues and royalties payable 209,589 163,368 Accrued expenses 221,366 80,942 Asset retirement obligation 415 948 Derivative liability 50,369 14,053 Advances 6,338 7,312 Operating lease liabilities 923 842 Finance lease liabilities 1,359 802 Other current liabilities 23,689 16,202 Total current liabilities 576,043 376,284 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net 1,722,066 1,053,879 Deferred tax liability 193,266 138,336 Asset retirement obligation 32,210 29,611 Derivative liability 7,612 - Operating lease liabilities 3,286 3,889 Finance lease liabilities 1,538 876 Other noncurrent liabilities 28,633 10,509 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,988,611 1,237,100 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 106,443,591 and 105,547,139 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 106 106 Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 34,257,641 and 34,259,641 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 1,348,580 1,346,463 Retained earnings 472,659 292,711 Total Earthstone Energy, Inc. equity 1,821,379 1,639,314 Noncontrolling interest 760,522 684,703 Total equity 2,581,901 2,324,017 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 5,146,555 $ 3,937,401





EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES Oil $ 366,574 $ 332,036 $ 978,949 $ 756,420 Natural gas 39,275 113,937 89,942 233,020 Natural gas liquids 69,967 85,522 190,069 210,756 Total revenues 475,816 531,495 1,258,960 1,200,196 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Lease operating expense 101,156 75,829 276,736 147,974 Production and ad valorem taxes 38,419 40,219 103,377 87,729 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 123,059 90,880 343,799 191,669 Impairment expense - - 854 - General and administrative expense 26,508 14,188 64,079 40,571 Transaction costs 1,503 1,778 1,904 12,118 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 683 758 1,958 1,863 Exploration expense 488 2,248 7,036 2,340 Total operating costs and expenses 291,816 225,900 799,743 484,264 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties 1,290 14,803 47,404 14,803 Income from operations 185,290 320,398 506,621 730,735 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net (34,232 ) (20,988 ) (79,180 ) (42,931 ) Write-off of deferred financing costs - - (5,109 ) - (Loss) gain on derivative contracts, net (45,047 ) 60,286 (111,820 ) (141,101 ) Other income, net 70 134 882 430 Total other income (expense) (79,209 ) 39,432 (195,227 ) (183,602 ) Income before income taxes 106,081 359,830 311,394 547,133 Income tax expense (18,930 ) (60,518 ) (55,584 ) (81,673 ) Net income 87,151 299,312 255,810 465,460 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 25,793 87,856 75,862 142,597 Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. $ 61,358 $ 211,456 $ 179,948 $ 322,863 Net income per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.: Basic $ 0.58 $ 2.01 $ 1.69 $ 3.91 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 1.94 $ 1.67 $ 3.61 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 106,332,278 105,254,778 106,172,873 82,483,635 Diluted 108,285,229 109,278,661 107,741,704 92,844,854





EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 87,151 $ 299,312 $ 255,810 $ 465,460 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 123,059 90,880 343,799 191,669 Impairment of proved and unproved oil and gas properties - - 854 - Accretion of asset retirement obligations 683 758 1,958 1,863 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (691 ) (189 ) (1,727 ) (664 ) Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (1,290 ) (14,803 ) (47,404 ) (14,803 ) Gain on sale of office and other equipment - (106 ) (33 ) (152 ) Total loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net 45,047 (60,286 ) 111,820 141,101 Operating portion of net cash paid in settlement of derivative contracts (22,051 ) (58,923 ) (29,494 ) (169,708 ) Stock-based compensation - equity and liability awards 14,524 3,322 26,977 15,112 Deferred income taxes 18,701 57,045 54,930 77,591 Write-off of deferred financing costs - - 5,109 - Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,245 1,654 5,704 3,723 Changes in assets and liabilities (net of assets and liabilities acquired): (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 220 (5,189 ) 63,523 (189,504 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,473 ) (5,443 ) (11,307 ) (16,546 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 18,705 27,792 (43,326 ) 92,450 Increase (decrease) in revenues and royalties payable 15,006 8,690 26,273 94,260 Increase (decrease) in advances (5,705 ) 20,978 (1,568 ) 11,317 Net cash provided by operating activities 285,131 365,492 761,898 703,169 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of cash acquired (848,404 ) (482,980 ) (924,482 ) (1,518,269 ) Additions to oil and gas properties (165,218 ) (144,728 ) (522,404 ) (325,109 ) Additions to office and other equipment (358 ) (338 ) (840 ) (1,694 ) Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties 1,291 26,165 57,353 26,165 Net cash used in investing activities (1,012,689 ) (601,881 ) (1,390,373 ) (1,818,907 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under Credit Agreement 1,576,782 877,156 3,467,269 2,348,728 Repayments of borrowings under Credit Agreement (876,398 ) (880,424 ) (3,037,022 ) (2,276,996 ) Proceeds from issuance of 8% Senior Notes due 2027, net - 6 - 537,256 Proceeds from issuance of 9.875% Senior Notes due 2031, net (911 ) - 480,304 - Proceeds from term loan - 244,209 - 244,209 Repayment of term loan - - (250,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, net of offering costs of $674 - - - 279,326 Cash paid related to the exchange and cancellation of Class A Common Stock (990 ) (551 ) (8,131 ) (5,168 ) Cash paid for finance leases (158 ) (408 ) (599 ) (408 ) Deferred financing costs (3,675 ) (3,599 ) (6,754 ) (15,222 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 694,650 236,389 645,067 1,111,725 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (32,908 ) - 16,592 (4,013 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,500 - - 4,013 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,592 $ - $ 16,592 $ -

Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Unaudited

The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Diluted Shares, Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow and Operating Margin per Boe, as defined and presented below, are intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Further, these non-GAAP measures should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income are presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of their wide acceptance by the investment community as financial indicators.

I. Adjusted Diluted Shares

We define“Adjusted Diluted Shares” as the weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock - Diluted outstanding plus the weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.

Our Adjusted Diluted Shares is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides a comparable per share measurement when presenting results such as Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income that include the interests of both Earthstone and the noncontrolling interest. Adjusted Diluted Shares is used in calculating several metrics that we use as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business, none of which should be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted Shares for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Class A Common Stock - Diluted 108,285,229 109,278,661 107,741,704 92,844,854 Class B Common Stock 34,257,641 34,261,641 34,258,945 34,284,053 Adjusted Diluted Shares 142,542,870 143,540,302 142,000,649 127,128,907

II. Adjusted EBITDAX

The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below), as calculated by us below, is intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

We define“Adjusted EBITDAX” as net income plus, when applicable, accretion of asset retirement obligations; depreciation, depletion and amortization; impairment expense; interest expense, net; transaction costs; gain on sale of oil and gas properties; exploration expense; unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; stock-based compensation (non-cash and expected to settle in cash); and income tax expense.

Our Adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand our operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 87,151 $ 299,312 $ 255,810 $ 465,460 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 683 758 1,958 1,863 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 123,059 90,880 343,799 191,669 Impairment expense - - 854 - Interest expense, net 34,232 20,988 79,180 42,931 Transaction costs 1,503 1,778 1,904 12,118 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (1,290 ) (14,803 ) (47,404 ) (14,803 ) Exploration expense 488 2,248 7,036 2,340 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 22,996 (119,209 ) 82,326 (28,607 ) Stock based compensation(1) 14,524 3,322 26,977 15,112 Income tax expense 18,930 60,518 55,584 81,673 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 302,276 $ 345,792 $ 808,024 $ 769,756

(1) Consists of expense for non-cash equity awards and cash-based liability awards that are expected to be settled in cash. On February 8, 2023, cash-based liability awards were settled in the amount of $14.5 million. On February 9, 2022, cash-based liability awards were settled in the amount of $8.1 million. Stock-based compensation is included in General and administrative expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

III. Adjusted Net Income

We define“Adjusted Net Income” as net income plus, when applicable, unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts; impairment expense; gain on sale of oil and gas properties; write-off of deferred financing costs; transaction costs; and the associated changes in estimated income tax.

Our Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operations. Adjusted Net Income is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted Net Income are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted Net Income, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted Net Income can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our Company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($000s, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 87,151 $ 299,312 $ 255,810 $ 465,460 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 22,996 (119,209 ) 82,326 (28,607 ) Impairment expense - - 854 - Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (1,290 ) (14,803 ) (47,404 ) (14,803 ) Write-off of deferred financing costs - - 5,109 - Transaction costs 1,503 1,778 1,904 12,118 Income tax effect of the above (4,141 ) 19,801 (7,638 ) 4,611 Adjusted Net Income $ 106,219 $ 186,879 $ 290,961 $ 438,779 Adjusted Diluted Shares 142,542,870 143,540,302 142,000,649 127,128,907 Adjusted Net Income per Adjusted Diluted Share $ 0.75 $ 1.30 $ 2.05 $ 3.45

IV. Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as an indicator of our ability to fund our development activities and reduce our leverage. We define Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities; less (1) Settlement of asset retirement obligations, Gain on sale of office and other equipment, Write-off of deferred financing costs, Amortization of deferred financing costs and Change in assets and liabilities from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows; plus (2) Transaction costs and Exploration expense from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations; less (3) Capital expenditures (accrual basis). Alternatively, Free Cash Flow could be defined as Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above), less interest expense, less current portion of Income tax (expense) benefit, less accrual-based capital expenditures.

Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures our ability to generate cash in addition to cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 285,131 $ 365,492 $ 761,898 $ 703,169 Adjustments - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Settlement of asset retirement obligations 691 189 1,727 664 Gain on sale of office and other equipment - 106 33 152 Write-off of deferred financing costs - - (5,109 ) - Amortization of deferred financing costs (2,245 ) (1,654 ) (5,704 ) (3,723 ) Change in assets and liabilities (17,753 ) (46,828 ) (33,595 ) 8,023 Adjustments - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Transaction costs 1,503 1,778 1,904 12,118 Exploration expense 488 2,248 7,036 2,340 Capital expenditures (accrual basis) (191,711 ) (147,152 ) (568,423 ) (348,712 ) Free Cash Flow $ 76,104 $ 174,179 $ 159,767 $ 374,031

Alternate calculation of Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, ($000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 302,276 $ 345,792 $ 808,024 $ 769,756 Interest expense, net (34,232 ) (20,988 ) (79,180 ) (42,931 ) Current portion of income tax expense (229 ) (3,473 ) (654 ) (4,082 ) Capital expenditures (accrual basis) (191,711 ) (147,152 ) (568,423 ) (348,712 ) Free Cash Flow $ 76,104 $ 174,179 $ 159,767 $ 374,031

V. Operating Margin per Boe and Operating Margin per Boe (Including Realized Hedge Settlements)

Operating Margin per Boe is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance on a per Boe basis. We define Operating Margin per Boe as average realized price per Boe minus lease operating expense per BOE and production and ad valorem taxes per Boe. Operating Margin per Boe (including Realized Hedge Settlements) is calculated as the sum of Operating Margin per Boe and Realized hedge settlements per Boe.

Our Operating Margin per Boe measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operating margins. We use Operating Margin per Boe as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. Operating Margin per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Operating Margin per Boe, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.